Bessent accused Zelenskyy of disrupting minerals deal: He ruined what should have been easiest thing in world

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had promised to sign a subsoil deal three times but failed to do so.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, Bessent said this in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

"He got to the Oval Office and ruined what should have been the easiest thing in the world," he said.

According to Bessent, Zelenskyy allegedly promised to sign the agreement three times, but did not do so.

"Zelenskyy was in the mood to sign the deal that day. We had a lively discussion and I told him: 'You have 50 reporters there. I'm here to show that there is no disagreement between the American people, the Russian people... between, excuse me, the Ukrainian people, between the American leadership and the Ukrainian leadership. What do we say to these people?" And he said: "Tell them I will sign the agreement in Munich". He did not sign it there," the minister said.

He added that everything was allegedly in place for the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the US.

Asked why, in Bessent's opinion, Zelenskyy "behaved defiantly with American officials," Bessent replied: "He was an artist, a kind of vaudevillian. And an ordinary man, thrown into a difficult time. He stood up, showed heroism and, I think, got stuck. Under enormous pressure."

He also said that "some of those around him (Zelenskyy) are not perfect and do not give him the best advice".

Earlier it was reported that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believes that the minerals deal proposed by the US to Ukraine is beneficial to both countries. He hopes to sign it in the near future.