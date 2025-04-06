Russian terror not only has not stopped, it continues to escalate every second - Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

The Embassy in Israel responded to the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, emphasizing that if the shelling does not stop immediately, the humanitarian consequences will become a dark spot in human history.

The statement was published on the embassy's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"A day of mourning in Ukraine. Russia's brutal missile attack claimed the lives of 18 innocent civilians, including 9 children. Doctors are working tirelessly to treat 72 more wounded, including 12 children," the statement said.

The Embassy noted that following this devastating attack, Sunday was declared a national day of mourning in Ukraine.

"The terror has not only not stopped, it continues to escalate every second. If we do not stop it immediately, the humanitarian consequences will become a dark stain on human history," the embassy added.

Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4

On April 4, Russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. 18 people were killed, including 9 children, and dozens were injured.

On the night of April 5, 2025, the search and rescue operation was completed.

On April 7, 8, and 9, 2025, days of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, for those killed in the Russian terrorist attacks on the city.

In addition, the cities and villages of Ukraine declared April 6 as the Day of Mourning for the victims of the attack in Kryvyi Rih.