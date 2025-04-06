Russians are moving forces closer to Ukraine’s northern border, but there are no signs of powerful group, - Siversk OSGT

The Russian army is moving certain groups closer to the northern border with Ukraine. However, there are no signs of the formation of a powerful group.

This was stated by Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesman for the Siversk OSGT, in a commentary to Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

The spokesperson said that the Russian Federation maintains the intensity of shelling on the border communities of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, using various types of weapons.

According to him, the occupants are redeploying certain groups closer to the northern border with Ukraine.

"We are monitoring the situation. We record the presence of Russian troops. These are hundreds of kilometers of the state border. Certain forces are being redeployed, but we do not see any signs of a powerful group forming at the moment. But we are preparing for different scenarios. The Russian military, using its transportation logistics, can move forces quite quickly. We are trying to strike deep into the territory of the Russian Federation. We are destroying any equipment as much as possible," said Mysnyk.

He noted that the invaders mostly use subversive reconnaissance groups.

"We know that they use special forces as subversive reconnaissance groups. Now the "greenery" (vegetation - ed.) is already appearing, there are certain relief features. This region has always been favorable for the use of subversive means, but we have enough technical means to record it. We have anti-sabotage reserves. But the threat of using subversive reconnaissance groups exists," the spokesman said.

In addition, the military said that the occupiers are shelling Sumy region with a variety of weapons: FPV drones, KABs drops, and UAVs.