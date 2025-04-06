Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 20

A man who was injured in a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 died in hospital.

This was announced by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of the Russian terrorist attack on April 4 increased to 20 people. A 57-year-old man died in hospital from multiple wounds. Doctors were doing everything possible and impossible around the clock, but the injuries were incompatible with life. Eternal memory! Condolences to the family and friends," he wrote.

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on April 4, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. Currently, there are 18 dead, including 9 children, and more than 60 injured. A three-day mourning period will be held in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian missile strike. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih is over.