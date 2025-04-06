UN Human Rights Commissioner Turk condemns Russia’s attack on Kryvyi Rih: Indiscriminate attacks can be qualified as war crimes

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has condemned the attack by Russian armed forces on the city of Kryvyi Rih, which killed 18 people, including nine children.

This is reported by the press service of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Mission's team visited the site of the attack on Saturday, recorded the extent of the destruction and identified the names of the killed children. This attack was the largest number of children killed in a single strike.

"This horror is unimaginable - nine children were killed, most of them while playing in a park, when a military munition exploded with shrapnel right above them. One explosion ended 18 lives on a warm Friday evening in Kryvyi Rih as families were relaxing near a playground, restaurant and residential buildings," Turk said.

He emphasized that the use of weapons with a wide area of destruction in a densely populated area in the absence of any confirmed military presence shows a complete disregard for civilian life.

It is also noted that a significant number of casualties occurred in a playground. The UN Human Rights Office has confirmed many of the victims, including the identities of all the children killed, and continues to collect data to verify information on other victims.

During a visit to the site of the attack, OHCHR observed hundreds of pieces of debris on buildings, swings, children's slides, trees and the ground.

While the Russian Federation authorities claimed that a group of soldiers were the target of the attack, local residents, a representative of a business association and restaurant staff told OHCHR that shortly before the attack, dozens of women and men working in the beauty industry had attended an industry forum organized by the local business association at the restaurant. The event was announced online in advance. All witnesses claimed that there was no military presence in the restaurant or in the area at the time of the shelling.

"International humanitarian law requires that parties to a conflict use such means or methods of warfare as, in the circumstances, are not likely to strike military personnel and civilians indiscriminately. The parties are also required to take all feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians, including by verifying that the objects targeted are military rather than civilian objectives and by choosing tactics and weapons that will avoid or at least minimize incidental civilian casualties," Turk added.

The Commissioner emphasized that even if the Russian authorities had information that military personnel might be present at the site, the manner and circumstances of the attack could indicate an indiscriminate attack.

"Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law, and if they constitute attacks against civilians, they can be qualified as war crimes," Turk said.

The High Commissioner called for a prompt, thorough and independent investigation into the attack.

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4

On April 4, Russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. 18 people were killed, including 9 children, and dozens were injured.

On the night of April 5, 2025, the search and rescue operation was completed.

On April 7, 8, and 9, 2025, days of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, for those killed in the Russian terrorist attacks on the city.

In addition, the cities and villages of Ukraine declared April 6 as the Day of Mourning for the victims of the attack in Kryvyi Rih.