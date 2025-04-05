Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: This is Moscow’s signal to Washington that Putin will continue war and kill Ukrainians

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has responded to the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4, where Russians killed 18 people, including 9 children.

This is stated in a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"With this barbaric strike against Ukrainian civilians and children, Russia demonstrates complete disregard for international peace efforts under the leadership of US President Donald Trump. This is Moscow's signal to Washington that Putin will continue to wage war and kill Ukrainians until he feels a different level of pressure and force. Ukraine has been and remains committed to peaceful efforts and has taken concrete steps towards peace, unlike Russia, which continues to stall and commit atrocities," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the shelling shocked Ukraine and the world with its particular cruelty, as the Russian ballistic missile, which targeted ordinary residential buildings, playgrounds and other civilian infrastructure, was equipped with a cluster warhead to maximize the number of people affected.

See more: Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: 38 people remain in hospitals, including 6 children, most of them "seriously" injured. PHOTOS

"We categorically reject Russia's lies about the alleged military objectives of this strike. The facts from the crime scene show that there were no military objectives. Russia's goal was targeted terror against civilians. This strike is another war crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian law," the ministry added.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has already informed all partners and international organizations about the details of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4, the type of missile used and the consequences of this crime.

"We call for clear public reactions, condemnation of Russian atrocities, and concrete actions to increase pressure on Moscow and strengthen Ukraine, including strengthening air defense and military assistance to protect Ukrainian lives. We are grateful to those of our partners who have already spoken out, clearly condemned the actions of Russian criminals, and are providing concrete assistance," the statement added.

In addition, the Ukrainian side has already initiated the convening of meetings of a number of international organizations to respond appropriately to the Russian shelling of Kryvyi Rih and the constant shelling of residential areas in other Ukrainian cities.

The Foreign Ministry reminded that on Friday, April 4, the Russian Federation launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile at a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, killing 18 people, including 9 children.

According to the latest data from the head of the RMA, the number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increasedto 72 people, 17 of whom are in serious condition.