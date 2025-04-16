Russians are attacking most in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kursk directions - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. MAP

On April 15, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted 111 combat clashes with the Russian occupation forces.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 109 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 177 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out almost 6,600 attacks, including 126 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,923 kamikaze drones.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Krasnopillia, Miropilske, Turya, Prokhody, Novodmitrivka, Naumivka, Osoyivka, Mala Rybytsia, Petrushivka in the Sumy region; Novopil, Zelenoye Pole in the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Huliaypole, Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: No agreement with Russia until there is ceasefire in "meat grinder" in Ukraine - State Department

Defeating the enemy

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four air defense facilities, and two artillery units of the Russian invaders.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted one offensive in the area of Vovchansk yesterday.



In the Kupiansk sector, three occupants' attacks took place. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

Read more: Enemy tried to advance in Toretsk. Fighting continues in Kursk region - General Staff

Situation in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times. He tried to advance near Novomykhailivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nadiya, and towards Novyi, Zelena Dolyna, and Hryhorivka.



In the Siversk sector, our defenders repelled five attacks by the occupation forces near Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.



In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered near Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, and Stupochky.



In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Dachne, Diliyivka, Toretsk, and Kurdyumivka.



In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 32 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Sukha Balka, Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Vodiane Druhe, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and in the direction of Stara Mykolaivka.



In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through 12 times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Odradne.

South

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy conducted an offensive near Kamianske.



In the Prydniprovsky sector, the aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone delivers precise strike on open-bed truck carrying 10 Russian troops. VIDEO

Fighting in the Kursk region

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 38 air strikes using 72 guided bombs and also carried out 407 artillery attacks on our troops ' positions and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

The North

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 936,210 people (+1050 per day), 10,638 tanks, 26,377 artillery systems, 22,163 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS























