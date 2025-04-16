No agreement with Russia until there is ceasefire in "meat grinder" in Ukraine - State Department
The United States will not conclude any decisions with Russia and will not ease sanctions against it until a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine.
This was stated on Tuesday by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce to journalists in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
She was answering a question about the latest round of talks with Russia and the possibility that the US would ease sanctions against Russia.
"There will be no negotiations, no decisions, no agreements until this massacre stops," the State Department spokeswoman said.
At the same time, the State Department spokesperson called the war in Ukraine a "meat grinder" where nothing has changed.
Bruce also stressed that following the Russian missile attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday, a dynamic is emerging that raises more questions about who is truly committed to peace and the ceasefire.
"And yet we continue to work, obviously, for a ceasefire," she added.
As reported, the White House said that US President Donald Trump believes that Russia wants to end the war against Ukraine.
