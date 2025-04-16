Enemy suffers significant losses during attempts to transport manpower and equipment through Oskil - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Yesterday, April 15, 2025, the enemy did not conduct any offensive in the Kharkiv sector. The invading army is rotating military personnel in its units and preparing to resume assaults.

As noted, in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy's assault was successfully repelled near Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove. As a result of the fire damage, the enemy suffered significant losses while trying to cross the Oskil River with manpower and equipment.

In the Lyman direction, the occupation army attacked near the settlements of Nadia, Olhivka, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, and Nove. The enemy's assault was repelled. The occupiers' attempts to improve the tactical situation in the Serebrianka Forestry proved to be in vain.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces units prevented the enemy from advancing near Verkhnekamianske, Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka. The attacks were repelled, and the tactical situation was not allowed to deteriorate.

"At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, assault actions of varying intensity took place in the directions of Stupochky, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, Diliyivka, Dachne, Krymske, and Toretsk. The enemy received a worthy rebuff, and our defenders prevented any losses of positions.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor's army continued to attack in the directions of Yelizavetivka, Troitske, Lysivka, Udachne, and Andriivka. The enemy's assault actions were repelled, no losses of positions were incurred," the statement said.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Kostiantynopil and Bahatyr.

