Arakhamia calls MPs who will not vote for extension of martial law "cosmonauts": There are no words. Only letters from end of alphabet.

The leader of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arakhamia, condemns the intention of some MPs not to vote today for the draft laws on the extension of mobilisation and martial law.

Arakhamia wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He calls such MPs "cosmonauts".

"Some cosmonauts from the Verkhovna Rada are against the extension of martial law. After Sumy. After Kryvyi Rih. During the Russian offensive. Many journalists ask me what I think about this. There are no words. Only letters, mostly from the end of the alphabet. ‘War fatigue‘ is showing up after an exhausting business trip abroad," he wrote.

It should be noted that "Eurosolidarity" MP Oleksii Honcharenko wrote on social media about his intention not to vote for these draft laws today.

