Prospect of Ukraine and Moldova joining EU by 2030 is realistic - European Commissioner Kos

Changes in the world have given the EU enlargement process a new meaning and opened up additional opportunities for Ukraine and Moldova. Their accession to the EU by 2030 has become a realistic prospect.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Thus, she commented on how realistic the January 1, 2030, deadline for Ukraine's accession to the EU is.

Read more: European Commission: Ukraine’s integration into EU envisages gradual inclusion in Single Market

"I think this is possible for many reasons and not only because of geopolitics. I see within the European Commission and I can see it in the Member States and in the Council of the EU that geopolitical changes really require us to take new and decisive steps... Because the whole world is changing, Europe is changing, as is its neighborhood, and the security aspect is becoming increasingly important. The security imperative is growing rapidly, and we have to find a response not only in the enlargement process, but also in the entire neighborhood policy," the European Commissioner explained.

Kos noted that geopolitical processes have accelerated European integration for the Western Balkan countries as well. All chapters in the negotiations with Montenegro have been opened, and the process could be completed by the end of 2026. This opens up the possibility of Montenegro's accession to the EU in 1-2 years, which is required for the ratification of agreements in the member states.

Read more: EU prepares "plan B" in case Hungary blocks sanctions against Russia - media

Albania may also join the EU by 2030.

"I believe that this prospect is also realistic for Moldova and Ukraine. When we talk about Ukraine and its accession to the EU, we understand this enlargement also as a political weapon to provide security guarantees. Apparently, it is currently impossible for Ukraine and Moldova to become NATO members, so their membership in the European Union can really become a powerful tool for security guarantees," the European Commissioner added.