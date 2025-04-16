Rada called on EU to extend duty-free regime for Ukrainian goods

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appealed to the institutions of the European Union to extend the trade liberalization regime for Ukrainian goods.

This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Voice faction, Censor.NET reports.

Resolution No. 13143 on the relevant appeal was supported by 252 people's deputies during the plenary session of the parliament on Wednesday.

"The Rada appealed to the European Union to extend the exemption from tariffs and quotas for Ukrainian goods," Zhelezniak said.

The appeal is addressed to the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Council of the EU, as well as to the parliaments and governments of the EU member states.

