ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3904 visitors online
News EU duty-free regime for Ukraine
454 2

Rada called on EU to extend duty-free regime for Ukrainian goods

EU,duty

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appealed to the institutions of the European Union to extend the trade liberalization regime for Ukrainian goods.

This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Voice faction, Censor.NET reports.

Resolution No. 13143 on the relevant appeal was supported by 252 people's deputies during the plenary session of the parliament on Wednesday.

"The Rada appealed to the European Union to extend the exemption from tariffs and quotas for Ukrainian goods," Zhelezniak said.

The appeal is addressed to the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Council of the EU, as well as to the parliaments and governments of the EU member states.

Read more: Parliament adopts draft law on simplified write-off of military property

Author: 

VR (1927) duty (80) European Union (2728)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 