Russia using Shahed drones equipped with toxic substances to strike Ukraine - CCD (updated)

Russian troops are likely to launch strike UAVs in Ukraine that are treated with poisonous substances.

This was reported by the InfromNapalm intelligence community, Censor.NET reports.

"Several military sources have reported today that the ruscists are applying chemical toxic agents to their Shahed 136/Geranium-2 UAVs to inflict additional harm on people who will pick up the wreckage of the downed drones," the post says.

They noted that there is currently no additional evidence that this is indeed a massive incident.

"But the recommendation not to touch the wreckage of downed drones without first analyzing them for chemical hazards seems quite logical.

After all, Russia has long had entire institutes developing chemical warfare agents. And even Russian special services operating abroad liked to use them for particularly perverse ways to kill Putin's opponents.

We also do not exclude the possibility that the racists periodically launch disinformation about their combat capabilities through various channels to sow panic. Therefore, we urge you to treat this information and any information about their new tactics with caution and calmness. But caution will not be superfluous, because our enemy is really going to any means prohibited by humanitarian law and international conventions to kill or injure as many Ukrainians as possible. Therefore, take care of yourself and do not pick up even fragments that may look safe," InformNapalm explained.

Later, the Center for Countering Disinformation confirmed the information.

"The Center has verified this information with Ukraine’s intelligence services and the State Emergency Service. It is known that one of the UAVs contained a capsule with a concentrated chemical warfare agent — CS (an irritant). This is a highly toxic substance with strong irritating effects," the statement reads.

UAVs may be used to disperse such capsules in order to harm personnel.

At the same time, the information that the drones’ bodies themselves are treated with toxic substances has not been confirmed.

