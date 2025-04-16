In Slovakia, more than 18% of the population supports Russia's victory in the war against Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos, Censor.NET reports with reference to Denník N.

According to the results, only a third of Slovaks want Ukraine to win. Also, 33% are in favor of ending the conflict without a victory for one of the parties. And more than 16% were undecided or said they did not care how the war would end.

The lowest support for Ukraine is among voters of government parties:

Smer (Prime Minister Robert Fico): only 3% in favor of Ukraine's victory, 43% in favor of Russia;

" Republic (radical right-wing movement): 44% for Russia, only 6% for Ukraine;

Slovak National Party : 31% for Russia, 4% for Ukraine;

"Golos (coalition party): 27% for Ukraine, 14% for Russia.

Instead, the highest support for Ukraine is expressed by opposition and pro-Western forces:

" Progressive Slovakia : 75% in favor of Ukraine, only 1% in favor of Russia;

" Democrats : 63% - for Ukraine, 4% - for Russia;

Christian Democratic Movement : 53% - for Ukraine, 4% - for Russia;

"Freedom and Solidarity" (SaS) : 50% for Ukraine, 4% for Russia;

Slovak movement: 47% are in favor of Ukraine.

Only 7% of young people aged 16-24 want Russia to win. The number is 18% for those aged 35-44, 20% for those aged 55-64, and 26% for those over 65.