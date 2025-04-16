Poll: Over 18% of Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine
In Slovakia, more than 18% of the population supports Russia's victory in the war against Ukraine.
This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos, Censor.NET reports with reference to Denník N.
According to the results, only a third of Slovaks want Ukraine to win. Also, 33% are in favor of ending the conflict without a victory for one of the parties. And more than 16% were undecided or said they did not care how the war would end.
The lowest support for Ukraine is among voters of government parties:
-
Smer (Prime Minister Robert Fico): only 3% in favor of Ukraine's victory, 43% in favor of Russia;
-
"Republic (radical right-wing movement): 44% for Russia, only 6% for Ukraine;
-
Slovak National Party: 31% for Russia, 4% for Ukraine;
-
"Golos (coalition party): 27% for Ukraine, 14% for Russia.
Instead, the highest support for Ukraine is expressed by opposition and pro-Western forces:
-
"Progressive Slovakia: 75% in favor of Ukraine, only 1% in favor of Russia;
-
"Democrats: 63% - for Ukraine, 4% - for Russia;
-
Christian Democratic Movement: 53% - for Ukraine, 4% - for Russia;
-
"Freedom and Solidarity" (SaS): 50% for Ukraine, 4% for Russia;
-
Slovak movement: 47% are in favor of Ukraine.
Only 7% of young people aged 16-24 want Russia to win. The number is 18% for those aged 35-44, 20% for those aged 55-64, and 26% for those over 65.
