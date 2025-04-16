Ukraine and US are preparing to finalise formalisation of agreement on mineral resources, - Svyrydenko

The level of the agreement on fossil fuels with the United States should be high enough. The teams will still work on specific points in the agreement.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports.

"A positive new step with the United States on an economic partnership agreement and the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Our technical teams have worked very thoroughly together on the agreement - there is significant progress, lawyers have made the right accents in the drafting of the agreement, I thank the negotiators on both teams," he said in a statement.

According to Svyrydenko, the US and Ukraine have agreed to record this positive development in a memorandum of intent, and they are preparing to finalize the deal in the near future.

"The teams will still be working on specific points in the agreement, a lot has already been worked out, and the level of the agreement should be quite high.

The agreement will be subject to ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, will provide opportunities for investment and development in Ukraine, and will provide conditions for tangible economic growth for both Ukraine and the United States," the Vice Prime Minister summarized.

According to the U.S. Treasury Secretary, the agreement on fossil fuels may be signed this week.

To recap, in late March, US President Donald Trump said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to abandon the rare earth metals agreement.

On March 23, Kyiv received a new draft agreement from the US side on control over Ukraine's critical mineral resources and energy assets. However, the United States does not offer Ukraine any security guarantees and is "aggressively expanding its previous demands."

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed that Ukraine had received a new text of the agreement. According to her, the Ukrainian side is studying it and will try to reach a consensus with its American partners.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructs the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the leak of information about the latest US proposal for a minerals deal.