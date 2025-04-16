Trump’s entourage criticizes Europe’s efforts to support Ukraine - Economist

Some of Donald Trump's aides are dissatisfied with the activities of European countries aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

This is reported by The Economist with reference to Western diplomats, Censor.NET informs.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, some representatives of the Trump administration privately say that they are "fed up" with the way Europe is trying to strengthen Ukraine. The Pentagon has even asked one of its European allies why it continues to supply weapons to Kyiv.

The Economist points to several signals that indicate that the United States is withdrawing from active support for Ukraine, including a reduction in the American presence at the base in Rzeszow, Poland, and reduced participation in the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense. They also emphasize the introduction of a 10% tariff on Ukrainian imports, while no such restrictions have been imposed on Russia.

At the same time, European states, according to the publication, are moving in two directions:

Creation of a European "pacification force" - Britain and France are considering the option of deploying troops in western Ukraine after a possible ceasefire, even without guarantees of support from the United States. This should demonstrate to Trump that Europe is ready to take responsibility for the security of the continent. Strengthening military assistance to Ukraine - Former US National Security Council official David Shimer calls on the EU to transfer weapons from its stockpiles faster, support the Ukrainian defense industry, negotiate with Trump on the purchase of US air defense systems for Ukraine, and use frozen Russian assets to finance these measures.

Schimer emphasizes that, despite the risks, Europe must act decisively, as Russia shows no intention of stopping the war, and the United States could significantly reduce its support for Ukraine.