Taxes, war, and corruption: Ministry of Economy identifies top issues businesses have complained about

Ukrainian businesses most often complain about high taxes, unpredictable government actions, and administrative pressure.

This is according to feedback collected through the government platform "Pulse," which was created to gather entrepreneurs’ comments on the most common challenges, the Ministry of Economy reports.

So far, the platform has received over 60,000 business ratings and analyzed more than 7,500 comments, 17% of which include concrete proposals. Based on this data, the Ministry of Economy has presented an analysis of the feedback generated with the help of artificial intelligence.

In particular, the top problems of Ukrainian business include:

high tax burden;

unpredictable actions by the state and regulatory authorities;

administrative pressure and bureaucracy in relations with government agencies;

unpredictable developments in Ukraine and the domestic market;

blocking tax invoices.

The report also contains an analysis of the most frequent words in the comments. Among them are "taxes", "war", "small business", and "corruption", the Ministry of Economy notes.

Among the most mentioned bodies:

The State Tax Service - 2,518 ratings;

Ministry of Finance - 833;

Law enforcement agencies -265;

The Ministry of Economy - 125.

As reported, in March, the Ministry of Economy presented the Pulse analytical platform, where Ukrainian entrepreneurs will be able to assess the quality of public services. Their answers will be analysed by artificial intelligence. The Pulse platform has been integrated into the Single Taxpayer Account.

The Pulse is expected to provide the government with an objective picture of the level of service and enable it to respond promptly to business needs.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Economy announced the launch of beta testing of Pulse, an online platform for collecting feedback from businesses on their interaction with the state, in July last year.