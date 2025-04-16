Russia has violated energy truce more than 30 times – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Russia continues to shell Ukraine's energy infrastructure, violating the agreements on the so-called energy truce.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing I-U.

According to him, three new violations have been recorded over the past day alone:

Damaged infrastructure includes a transformer in Mykolaiv region;

a transformer on the outskirts of Kherson;

and a power line in Poltava region.

"All of these are considered violations of the energy truce. We convey this information to our partners. By the way, Russia has violated the energy truce more than 30 times since the beginning of the energy truce," emphasized Tykhyi.

