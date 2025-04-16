Ruscists shoot unarmed captured Ukrainian soldier near Rozdolne in Donetsk region

Russian invaders shot an unarmed prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Rozdolne in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that on April 11, 2025, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine performed combat missions at a position near the village of Rozdolne, Volnovakha district.

During the assault, the occupiers took them prisoner. One of the unarmed Ukrainian servicemen was shot dead by representatives of the aggressor state's army using automatic weapons.

Read more: Prisoners of war are Chinese citizens: Ukrainian military were not killed

The prosecutor's office has launched urgent investigative and search activities aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the Russian military personnel involved in the commission of the crime.

"The killing of prisoners is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime," they emphasized.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).