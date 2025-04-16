No involvement of North Korean mercenaries in assault operations has been recorded in regions bordering Russia - Demchenko

In the defense lanes where the SBGSU units are located, especially on the border with Russia, Russia has not recorded the involvement of mercenaries from the DPRK in assault operations.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko.

Thus, regarding whether military personnel from North Korea were spotted in the border regions, in particular in Sumy, Demchenko said: "In those defense lanes where the SBGS units are located, primarily along the border with Russia, we did not record the involvement (by Russia - ed.) of military personnel from other states than the Russian Federation in assault operations... in the direction of Basivka, Zhuravka."

Read more: Russia is concentrating largest number of forces near border in Kursk region and in directions of Vovchansk and Lyptsi – Demchenko

As a reminder, the DIU reported that North Korean troops participating in hostilities on the side of Russia in the Kursk region have learned to use drones and electronic warfare.