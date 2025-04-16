Ukraine’s bilateral issues with Hungary should not block EU accession, - MFA

The Ukrainian side considers unacceptable Hungary's blocking of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union due to unresolved bilateral issues.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"It is unacceptable, inappropriate and strategically unwise to block not only Ukraine's negotiations on EU accession, but the process of EU enlargement in general. Because the EU must expand and the negotiations must move forward. This will strengthen the EU, not weaken it," Tykhyi said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is open to a constructive dialogue with Budapest and is already working to resolve problematic issues.

According to Tykhyi, many bilateral problems have been resolved in the past, and he is confident that others will be resolved as well. "But this bilateral process should not become part of blocking some more strategic global things, especially when they are supported by all the states of the European Union," he said.

As noted, Ukraine's accession to the EU is in the interests of both the European Union and Hungary, in particular its national minority in Ukraine. According to him, this minority has already appealed to the Hungarian leadership not to impede Ukraine's European integration.

"We continue this active work. Believe me, it is really intense behind the scenes. We do not bring most of it out into the open, because some processes require so-called quiet diplomacy," Tykhyi said.