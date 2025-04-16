Trump responds to Biden’s criticism: "Worst president in US history"

U.S. President Donald Trump called his predecessor Joe Biden "the worst president in the history of the country" after he criticized him in his first public speech after leaving office.

Trump wrote about this on his own social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

He called Biden "Sleepy Joe" and in response criticized him for his immigration policy.

According to Trump, Biden "has allowed millions and millions of criminals, including many murderers, drug dealers, and people released from prisons and mental institutions around the world, to enter our country through a very dangerous and poorly thought out open border."

"I'm sorry, but it's my duty to get these murderers and bandits out of here. That's why I was elected. Let's make America great again!" the current US president added.

As a reminder, on April 16, former US President Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration, pointing to significant damage and destruction.