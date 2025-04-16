Trump disrupts secret Pentagon briefing on war with China over Musk’s involvement - Axios

US President Donald Trump is angry with billionaire Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), who was supposed to attend a secret Pentagon briefing to discuss plans for a war with China.

According to Censor.NET, Axios reports this with reference to sources.

The unnamed officials said that after Trump learned that Musk was to attend this Pentagon briefing, he ordered it to be cancelled.

"What the hell is Elon doing there? Make sure he doesn't go," the US president said, according to one of Axios' sources.

The media reported that Pentagon chief Pete Hagesse had suspended two officials, Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick, as part of an investigation into the leak of information about a planned secret briefing.

"The president is still very fond of Elon, but there are some red lines. Elon has a lot of business in China, and he has good relations there," the source explained.

The journalists noted that Musk irritates some Trump administration officials with his constant presence in the White House, haphazard social media posts, and slash-and-burn tactics at DOGE.

On 20 March, The New York Times wrote that Musk would take part in a briefing at the Pentagon to discuss classified information in the event of a US war with China. Trump called this information fake and added that China would not be discussed at the event.

Musk did attend a briefing at the Pentagon on 21 March, but China was not really discussed.

At the same time, Musk wrote on the social network X: "I look forward to prosecuting those in the Pentagon who leak maliciously false information to the NYT. They will be found."

Earlier, Donald Trump said that Elon Musk was "not needed at all" for the administration. The president "just likes" him.