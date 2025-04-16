Trump extended for another year ban on Russian vessels entering U.S. ports

US President Donald Trump has extended for another year the ban on entry to US ports for vessels owned by Russia or having other ties to Russia.

This is reported in the US Federal Register, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the ban applies to parking and traffic in US ports for all ships with ties to Russia.

"The policies and actions of the government of the Russian Federation continue to pose a threat that is the basis for declaring a state of emergency due to a violation or threat of violation of international relations of the United States," the document says.

As a reminder, on April 21, 2022, the US government, led by Joe Biden, declared a national emergency due to Russia's violation of international relations.

The restriction will be in effect for at least 1 year. The document was signed on April 15, but will be officially published on April 17.

