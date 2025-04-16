207 children remain in zone of mandatory evacuation in Donetsk region

At present, 160 families with 207 children remain in the settlements of the Donetsk region, where the forced evacuation of children is underway.

Yuliia Rizhakova, acting head of the Children's Service of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this during a briefing, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"As of today, 207 children from 160 families remain in nine settlements who are subject to forced evacuation with their parents or persons in loco parentis and other legal representatives," the official said.

She noted that there are seven communities in question. A new stage of forced evacuation has been announced in four of them - Lyman, Dobropillia and Druzhkivka urban communities and Kryvorizhzhia rural community.

And from three other communities - Komar, Shakhove rural and Toretsk urban - children were evacuated earlier, but then returned with their parents.

"According to preliminary information, one child in one family remains in Komar rural territorial community; two children in two families remain in Shakhove rural territorial community. Five children from four families remain in the Toretsk city territorial community. These are all children who were evacuated but returned," Ryzhakova said.

She added that last week 51 children from 28 families were evacuated from Donetsk region.

Earlier, it was reported that about 40 people still remain in Toretsk, where all buildings were destroyed. They refuse to leave.

