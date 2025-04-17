Russians attacked Dnipro with drones: two people were killed, 28 others were injured, including four children. PHOTO. (updated)

Late on 16 April, Russian invaders attacked the city of Dnipro with drones. There were dead and injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Several fires broke out in Dnipro as a result of the UAV attack. Residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, two children were injured. We are checking all the details," the statement said.

Residents of the region were urged to take care of their safety as the air alert continued.

Updated information

At 23:30, Lysak reported that a young girl was killed in the enemy attack. Another 7 people were preliminarily injured. Among them is a 9-month-old girl. Fortunately, her condition is satisfactory. Doctors provided assistance on the spot.

Later, Lysak said that the death toll had risen to two.

"Another person died in Dnipro. It is an older woman," the official wrote.

As of 23:57, 16 victims were known.

"There are three children among them. In addition to a 9-month-old girl, the boys are 6 and 11 years old. They are in satisfactory condition. Five people have been taken to hospitals and are being treated," Lysak said.

Update as of 01:31

Subsequently, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said that at least 15 buildings were damaged in the city as a result of the Russian attack. Among them are student dormitories, buildings of an educational institution and a food company.

The number of victims has increased to 28, four of whom are children.

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of 16 April, a series of explosions occurred in Dnipro.

On the evening of 16 April, Russian troops launched attack drones into Ukraine.

