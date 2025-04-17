Ukrainian stabbed 5 people in Amsterdam, accused of terrorism

The Amsterdam Public Prosecutor's Office still believes that the attack by Ukrainian Roman D. on five people near Dam Square in late March was an act of terrorism.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by De Telegraaf.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the aim was to intimidate the public, as the man deliberately stabbed five random passers-by in broad daylight in a crowded part of Amsterdam in a matter of minutes, clearly trying to kill them.

The Trial Chamber of the Amsterdam Court decided to keep Roman D. in custody for another 90 days. He is charged with five counts of attempted murder and/or murder with terrorist intent.

It is noted that the investigation into the case is ongoing, and, according to the prosecutor's office, various versions of the events are being considered. Due to the fact that the suspect is in isolation and can only communicate with his lawyer, the prosecutor's office provides limited information.