Unidentified drones attacked town of Shuya in Ivanovo region of Russia for second night in row. VIDEO

On the night of 17 April, residents of Shuya (Ivanovo region) reported powerful explosions that were heard over the town.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

It is noted that the locals counted several loud noises, which caused the windows to shake and triggered the alarm of parked cars. The residents also heard sounds similar to a machine gun burst.

Before that, the authorities reported a threat of a UAV attack.

On 17 April, all secondary schools in Shuya switched to distance learning.

According to Russian telegram channels, the drones attacked Shuya for the second night in a row. The drones attacked the barracks of the 12th Missile Brigade of the Russian Army. It was this unit that hit the city of Sumy with ballistic missiles on Palm Sunday. The distance from the border to the site of the attack is over 700 km.

