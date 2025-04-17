ENG
Massive attack on Dnipro by "Shaheds": three people killed, including one child (updated). PHOTOS

Late in the evening of 16 April, the enemy attacked Dnipro with drones. Several fires broke out in the city. All of them have now been extinguished.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Russians killed 3 people, including 1 child. Preliminary, 28 people were wounded, including 4 children.

Houses, student dormitories, buildings of an educational institution and a food company, as well as cars were damaged.

Subsequently, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported that 30 people, including 5 children, were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

