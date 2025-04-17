ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 937,440 people (+1230 per day), 10,654 tanks, 26,442 artillery systems, 22,217 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 937,440 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.04.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 937440 (+1230) people,
  • tanks - 10654 (+16) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles - 22217 (+54) units,
  • artillery systems - 26442 (+65) units,
  • MLRS - 1366 (+2) units,
  • air defence systems - 1135 (+3) units,
  • aircraft - 370 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 335 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 32925 (+88),
  • cruise missiles - 3145 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
  • automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 44642 (+170) units,
  • special equipment - 3807 (+3)

Watch more: Drones destroyed enemy ground-based UAV that was moving toward Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO

