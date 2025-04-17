Enemy keeps trying to improve its tactical position in Serebrianskyi forestry - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted assault operations in Vovchansk over the past day.

In the Kupyansk sector, the invaders' assault operations were successfully repelled near Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove. As a result of fire, our defenders destroyed nine occupiers and five motorcycles.

In the Lyman sector, the occupation army attacked near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoserhiivka, Druzheliubivka, Olhivka, Novomykhailivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna and Nove. The enemy's assault was repelled. The enemy continues to try to improve its tactical position in Serebryanske forestry, but to no avail.

Defence Forces units prevented the enemy from advancing in the Siversk sector near Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka and Ivano-Darivka. The enemy attacked Vyimka with 17 motorcycles. Our defenders destroyed 16 of them and eliminated eight enemy stormtroopers.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders conducted assault operations in the directions of Bila Hora, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, Leonidivka and Toretsk. All enemy attacks were repelled, and no positions were lost.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor army continued to attack in the directions of Yelyzavetivka, Zvirove, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Oleksiivka and Andriivka. The tactical situation did not deteriorate.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defences of our defenders in the area of Kostiantynopil on three motorcycles, two of which were destroyed. The defenders continue to hold back the attack, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

