Yermak, Sybiha, and Umerov arrived in Paris to meet with representatives of US and "Coalition of the Willing"

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov have arrived in Paris.

The head of the Presidential Office announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"During the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of the coalition states willing and able to guarantee security, in particular from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.



Meetings are also planned with US representatives who are currently in France," he said.

Earlier, Politico wrote that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris this week for talks.

The State Department later confirmed their visit.

Read more: Another 6 children were returned from occupation. Father of one of boys died after being tortured by Russian military - OP