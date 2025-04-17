ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4175 visitors online
News Coalition of the willing
2 038 51

Yermak, Sybiha, and Umerov arrived in Paris to meet with representatives of US and "Coalition of the Willing"

Yermak, Sybiha, and Umerov will meet with US representatives

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov have arrived in Paris.

The head of the Presidential Office announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"During the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of the coalition states willing and able to guarantee security, in particular from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Meetings are also planned with US representatives who are currently in France," he said.

Earlier, Politico wrote that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris this week for talks.

The State Department later confirmed their visit.

Read more: Another 6 children were returned from occupation. Father of one of boys died after being tortured by Russian military - OP

Єрмак, Сибіга та Умєров зустрінуться із представниками США

Author: 

Paris (62) USA (5376) Sybiha (215) Andrii Iermak (221) Rustem Umerov (317)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 