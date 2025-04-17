ENG
Prince William "frustrated" by Harry’s visit to Ukraine - Daily Mail

Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III, was not too happy about the unannounced visit of his younger brother, Prince Harry, to Ukraine on 10 April.

This is reported by the Daily Mail, citing sources close to the royal family, Censor.NET informs.

According to insiders, William feels frustrated that Harry is ahead of him in his intentions to visit Ukraine. The Prince of Wales had allegedly 'long-hoped' keenness to make such trip, but was dissuaded from doing so for security reasons.

According to sources, he was upset and angry with the officials who did not allow him to go.

At the same time, Harry has been criticised in the UK for alleged hypocrisy, as he had previously sued the government for refusing to provide him with security during his travels, and then visited the war zone in Ukraine.

