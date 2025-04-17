Street fighting is still ongoing in Toretsk, situation remains consistently difficult - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Street fighting is still going on in the virtually destroyed Toretsk. Such a "meat grinder" can last for years.

According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia", Viktor Trehubov, told Hromadske Radio.

"In Toretsk, the situation is consistently difficult, because street fighting has been going on for a very long time in the city that has been virtually destroyed. The difference from the "more usual" battles in undeveloped areas is that everything there is actually four-dimensional. That is, the enemy is looking for all possible means to penetrate the positions of Ukrainian troops, using attempts to bypass specific streets, attempts to destroy individual positions through various types of fire, and attempts to either infiltrate underground or bypass.

But again, this kind of "meat grinder" can go on for years, and it has been going on for years. Despite the fact that the enemy announced that Toretsk was 'already taken', we know that it was not taken then - and this was in February - and it is not taken now, despite all their active attempts to 'roll' into this city in such waves," Trehubov said.

