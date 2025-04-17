Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed man in Pokrovsk. 6 people wounded. PHOTOS
Russian forces shelled the Donetsk region 22 times on 16 April, resulting in one death.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Volnovakha district
In Piddubne, Komar district, 1 house was destroyed and 3 were damaged.
Pokrovsk district
Two people were wounded in Myrnohrad. A person died in Pokrovsk, and a house was damaged. In Novoekonomichne of the Grodiv community, 22 houses were destroyed.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, a person was injured, 3 houses and 3 outbuildings were damaged; in Zarichne, 2 people were injured and a house was destroyed. In Illinivka district, 41 objects were damaged: 26 in Zorya, 14 in Poltavka, and 1 in Yablunivka. A person was wounded in Kostiantynivka.
Bakhmut district
Six houses were damaged in Siversk.
On 16 April, Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region 22 times, killing a man in Pokrovsk. 6 people were wounded.
122 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 10 children.
