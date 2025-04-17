ENG
Ruscists dropped explosives from drone on ambulance in Kherson: there are wounded. PHOTO

Russian invaders dropped explosives from a UAV on an ambulance in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, injuring two specialists.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"The 65-year-old paramedic sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg. The 61-year-old driver sustained an explosive injury, head and pelvic wounds," the statement said.

The victims were taken to hospital. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.

The prosecutor's office later made public the consequences of the enemy attack.

Drone attack on an ambulance in Kherson on 17 April 2025

