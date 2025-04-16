Ice arena destroyed: consequences of Russia’s strike on Tavriyskyi neighbourhood in Kherson. PHOTOS

In the morning, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on the Tavriyskyi neighbourhood in Kherson.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"At around 06:30, Russian pilots conducted an air strike on a sports complex in the central district of Kherson. Four guided bombs hit the building of the ice arena, destroying the facility. A fire broke out at the site of the explosions," the statement said.

During the firefighting, the occupiers launched an artillery strike, as a result of which shrapnel damaged the vehicles of the State Emergency Service.

The massive shelling of Tavriyske lasted almost half an hour. The shells damaged 18 apartment buildings and private houses, two educational institutions, three supermarkets, a post office, and nine civilian vehicles.

"A 55-year-old man died from his injuries. Three women aged 20, 56 and 70 and two men aged 61 and 70 sustained injuries of varying severity," the police said.

Since the morning of 16 April 2025, the Russian occupiers have been massively attacking Kherson with multiple rocket launchers, artillery and MLRS.

