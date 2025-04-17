Explosions have been recorded almost daily near ZNPP over past week: nuclear safety remains unstable - Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports frequent explosions near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

This was reported by the agency on its website with reference to Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation with nuclear safety and security in Ukraine remains unstable. This is absolutely clear from the daily reports of our teams on the ground. Military operations continue to be conducted near nuclear facilities, putting their safety at constant risk," Grossi said.

The IAEA notes that over the past week, its mission at ZNPP has heard explosions and gunfire almost daily, and has also recorded the presence of drones. During inspections of the facility, experts were again denied access to some of the turbine halls.

As noted, five drones were spotted at the South Ukrainian NPP on the night of April 11-12, 2 km from the plant. The agency's mission heard shots and observed the situation from a residential building on the site.

As for the Chornobyl zone, the agency's experts checked the condition of the New Safe Confinement after the February drone attack. The radiation background remains within normal limits, and no radioactive emissions have been recorded.

According to the agency, over the past week, air raid alarms have been sounded almost daily at the South Ukrainian and Chernobyl NPPs.

