Fighting in south: enemy has become more active in Orikhiv direction, assault units have begun to operate - Defense Forces

Russian invaders in southern Ukraine are changing their tactics of assault operations. Instead of assault groups, they began to operate with assault units.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in an exclusive commentary to Ukrinform.

"The enemy in southern Ukraine is changing the tactics of assault operations. Previously, he had been attacking mainly with small groups of infantry consisting of five to seven assault vehicles and trying to capture some of our positions. For the second time, once on Sunday and once yesterday, he tried to attack with large units, starting with an assault platoon and an assault company, and yesterday he probably attacked an entire battalion. These actions took place in the Orikhiv sector near the settlements of Stepove, Lobkove, Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky," said Voloshyn.

He noted that between 320 and 350 occupants took part in the assault, and the enemy also engaged about 40 units of armored vehicles, including three tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and up to ten buggies.

"The air reconnaissance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces spotted the enemy's advance from the depths in advance, and they were attacked with drones and artillery. The first hit of enemy armored vehicles occurred eight kilometers to the front line. That is, we started hitting them from afar. As a result, three of their infantry fighting vehicles were hit there. Then the battle continued, the active phase of which lasted about two and a half hours, and during this battle 29 units of military equipment were destroyed, three tanks were damaged, and 140 Russian attack aircraft were destroyed," the spokesman added.

The Ukrainian defenders forced the enemy to retreat. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also continued to destroy the infantry that tried to hide.

"This is the second time in our direction in the last few days that the enemy is trying to break through on this bridgehead with small groups of infantry and decided to change tactics, and now uses more numerous mechanized assaults when a whole battalion goes into battle," he noted.

