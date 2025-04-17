Ministry of Foreign Affairs on night shelling of Dnipro: Partners must force Russia to make peace in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that another Russian missile strike on the Dnipro River on Thursday night was a gross violation of international law.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the social network X, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia's continued shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure is a blatant violation of international law and should not go unanswered," the Foreign Ministry writes.

Ukrainian diplomats expect that partners from the United States, Europe and other countries will "force Russia to a just peace" and help stop attacks on civilians.

Late in the evening of April 16, the enemy attacked Dnipro with drones. Several fires broke out in the city. 30 people were injured in the Russian attack, including 5 children.

