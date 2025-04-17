Zelenskyy on Russian night attack: We must put pressure on murderers, wars are stopped by force

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for pressure on Russia to guarantee a lasting peace.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"It was a difficult night in Dnipro - a strike by Russian drones. They hit ordinary houses, ordinary civilian infrastructure. The rubble is being cleared. Currently, there are 16 people in the city's hospitals, and a total of 28 people have been injured, including four children. Everyone is being treated. Unfortunately, three people were killed by this Russian strike, including a girl, Veronika, only 17 years old... My condolences to her family and friends.



Odesa was also hit by drones. Three people were wounded. Houses, a pharmacy, and a church were damaged. Air strikes in the Sumy region, Russian ballistics against the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that every defense package of partners for Ukraine and all forms of support are literally about protecting lives.

"Russia uses every day and every night to kill. We need to put pressure on the killers and help lives to end this war and guarantee a lasting peace. I want to thank all the partners who are using their capabilities in this way. Wars are stopped by force - by force against the aggressor, by force in defense of life," he concluded.

