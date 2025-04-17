Occupiers attacked DTEK’s power facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

On 17 April, Russian troops struck again at the energy sector, damaging a DTEK facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET informs.

"This morning, Russia attacked DTEK's production site in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Buildings and equipment were seriously damaged," the statement said.

It is noted that the employees were not injured.

DTEK emphasised that it is doing everything possible to ensure that the electricity supply to Dnipropetrovsk region is uninterrupted.

