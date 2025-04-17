The Russian army lost about three dozen combat vehicles and one and a half hundred attack aircraft during a futile attempt to launch a massive attack in the southern direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording was published online showing fragments of large-scale fighting that lasted more than two hours.

"The OC "South" shows how yesterday the Katsaps carried out massive assault operations involving 320 orcs, 40 units of armour, 3 tanks and about a dozen buggies. The Nazis attacked near the villages of Pyatikhatki, Stepove, Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaki. The battle lasted over two and a half hours. Enemy losses: 29 units of military equipment, 140 personnel were destroyed, and three tanks were damaged. The enemy did not succeed, the Ukrainian Defence Forces did not lose a single position," the commentary to the publication reads.

