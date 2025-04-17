ENG
Russians shelled Bilenke village in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery: houses and vehicles damaged

Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia region

On 17 April, Russian troops shelled the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia region, with cannon artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Within 50 minutes, the Russians hit the village of Bilenke five times.
The blast wave and debris destroyed private houses and outbuildings," the statement said.

It is noted that vehicles belonging to a private enterprise were damaged.

"Fortunately, people were not injured," the RMA added.

