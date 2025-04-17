Drone attacked Romashkove village in Kherson region, injuring local resident

On April 17, at about 1:00 p.m., a 58-year-old civilian man was injured in a Russian drone attack on Romashkove village.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"A 58-year-old local resident suffered an explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to the head and arm," the statement said.

The victim was hospitalized in moderate condition. Emergency services responded to the scene.

