Russians carried out air strike on Kherson: two killed and five wounded, doctors are fighting for life of 16-year-old boy. VIDEO (updated)

Today, on 17 April, Russian troops once again attacked the Tsentralnyi District of Kherson from the air, resulting in casualties and injuries.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"At approximately 10:30 a.m., russia again launched an air strike on the Tsentralnyi district, dropping three aerial bombs. The tactics are identical to what we saw yesterday. First, they drop a GAB, and then they fire from artillery and drones," the statement said.

It is noted that one person was killed and four wounded.

In particular, a boy who turned 16 today was taken to hospital in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life in the operating room.

Updated information

Later, the head of the regional military administration reported that Russian forces continued to strike the Tavriiskyi neighborhood of Kherson today, using aircraft, artillery, and drones. The strikes damaged an administrative building, residential houses, and civilian vehicles.

"These terrorist attacks claimed the life of one person. My condolences to the family of the deceased. Five more civilians, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured," the statement reads.

Later, it became known that two people were killed in a Russian air strike on the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson.

"A 55-year-old man also sustained injuries incompatible with life. He is the father of a teenager who was seriously injured. My condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Prokudin wrote.

As a reminder, today Russian invaders dropped explosives from a UAV on an ambulance in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring two specialists.