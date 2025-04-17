No agreement yet on new Trump–Putin talk – Ushakov

Russia and the United States are still discussing the timing of a possible new phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Interfax, the information was provided by Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov.

Thus, the dialogue about arranging a new phone conversation between Putin and Trump is ongoing, but no agreement has been reached so far.

"We are still talking about it, about this phone conversation. So far, no agreements have been reached," Ushakov said.

Putin-Trump talks

As a reminder, on March 18, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation.

