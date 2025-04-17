79 combat engagements took place in frontline, 48 of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the total number of combat engagements at the front is 79.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Prokhody, Bachivsk, Stepok, Popivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Studenok in the Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire; enemy aircraft also struck the areas of the populated localities of Turia, Krasnopillia, Myropilske and Uhroidy in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupants carried out two attacks near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

No combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction as of today.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army made 9 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Nadiia, Nove, Novomykhailivka and Yampolivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

No combat engagements took place in the Siversk direction as of today.

Read more: Russians are attacking most in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kursk directions - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. MAP

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka and in the direction of Stupochky. Three of the five attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, and the fighting continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Ozarianivka and Druzhba. Two attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled four assault actions of the invaders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 48 attempts to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 45 attacks, three combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Malynivka with guided aerial bombs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assault attacks by enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Rozlyv and Pryvilne. Oleksandrohrad, Voskresenka and Novopil came under air strikes.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft attacked Huliaipole with unguided aerial missiles. In the Prydniprovske direction, the terrorist country attacked the city of Kherson with guided aerial bombs (GABs).

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Mala Tokmachka. Stepove, Lukianske and Kamianske came under air strikes.

There were no combat engagements in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions.

Read more: Permanent base of Russian army brigade that struck Sumy on April 13 has been hit - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region

Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation today. The invaders' aircraft carried out four strikes, dropping four unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, the enemy fired 200 artillery rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.