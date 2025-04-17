Russian court sentences Ukrainian POW to 12 years for serving in Armed Forces of Ukraine

In Rostov-on-Don in Russia, the Southern District Military Court sentenced Ukrainian soldier Vladyslav Hurin, who was mobilized into the Armed Forces in May 2024, to 12 years in prison for "participation in the activities of a terrorist organization."

This was reported by Kavkaz. Realii, Censor.NET reports.

According to the FSB press service in Russia’s Rostov region, the Russian court found Hurin guilty of allegedly transferring to a "nationalist battalion" a month after being drafted, "while being aware of the terrorist nature of its activities."

Ukrainian volunteer organization "Mothers’ Shield" reported that Hurin served in the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade until he was captured in August 2024. In 2023, the Aidar Battalion — which Russia has designated a terrorist organization — was incorporated into this brigade.

Read more: Prisoners of war are Chinese citizens: Ukrainian military were not killed

During the recognition of prisoners of war as political prisoners in similar cases, Memorial's human rights activists have repeatedly emphasized that international law expressly prohibits the prosecution of people for serving in a military formation.

Human rights organizations and analysts note that the defense of Ukrainian prisoners of war is extremely difficult: Russian lawyers are afraid to take on these cases because of the risk of being labeled a "foreign agent."

Read more: 16 years in high-security colony: for first time in Russia, military man is tried for voluntarily surrendering to Armed Forces of Ukraine