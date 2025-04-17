Cadet of State Border Guard Academy in Khmelnytskyi shoots himself with assault rifle – suicide is being investigated

Law enforcement officers are investigating the death of a cadet of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine as a suicide.

"A criminal proceeding has been registered over this fact with a preliminary legal qualification of Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "premeditated murder" with a note "suicide," Shevchenko said.

"A criminal proceeding has been registered over this fact with a preliminary legal qualification of Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "premeditated murder" with a note "suicide," Shevchenko said.

It has been preliminarily established that the 20-year-old cadet shot himself in the head with a rifle entrusted to him for duty in a daily patrol.

The incident took place in the academy's dormitory. The investigation is currently investigating what caused this act.

Shevchenko added that as of now, the necessary examinations have been appointed, witnesses have been questioned, and a number of investigative (search) and procedural actions are planned to fully and objectively establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

The pre-trial investigation will be carried out by investigators of the Khmelnytskyi District Police Department.

